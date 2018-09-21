News

Suspect in custody after botched bank robbery attempt

Posted: Sep 21, 2018 02:57 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 21, 2018 02:57 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A suspect is in custody and being questioned after attempting to rob an east Madison bank Friday afternoon, authorities say.

The suspect entered an Associated Bank on Cottage Grove Road where he attempted to hold up the business, said Madison police. He demanded money before getting "spooked" and leaving without any money. 

The suspect fled in a van that was later spotted by a detective, according to officials. The detective followed the van without engaging in pursuit. The van eventually lost control and crashed.

The suspect was then arrested and is in the process of being questioned.

 

