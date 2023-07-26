MADISON, Wis. -- The teen charged in a shooting that hospitalized another teen over the weekend shot the victim because of a previous altercation involving a mutual acquaintance, court records allege.
Phillip Walker Jr., 18, faces one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the 2900 block of Coho Street.
The victim, another 18-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said they believe the shooting was targeted.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, the victim and his cousin were outside of their apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. when Walker got out of a car next to them while wearing a black ski mask. Walker went on to hit the victim's cousin in the head with the butt of his gun before firing a single round, which hit the victim in the chest.
The teen who was hit in the head later told police he heard a bunch of clicking after Walker fired, which he knew meant Walker's gun jammed. Both he and the teen who was shot then ran inside.
Further interviews with both victims helped police identify at least two girls who were in the vehicle with Walker just before the shooting. When police talked to the teens, they reportedly told police that the shooting victim and his cousin had previously pulled a gun on one of the girls in the car.
One of the girls in the car went on to tell police that Walker got out of the car just before the shooting because he wanted to fight the victims.
At the time of Sunday's shooting, Walker was out on bond for a disorderly conduct charge stemming from a Memorial Day fight-turned-shooting just blocks from Coho Street. Court records filed in that case, however, did not suggest Walker fired a gun during the incident.
In addition to the disorderly conduct case, Walker was also out on bond for sexual assault and domestic violence cases dating back to December 2022.
During Walker's initial appearance in Dane County court on Wednesday, a court commissioner ordered the teen be held on a $250,000 bond, not visit Coho Street and not have any contact with the teen who was shot.
Walker's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 8.
