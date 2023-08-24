Madison
August 24, 2023 @ 11:04 am
Beloit police vehicle
Digital Producer
BELOIT, Wis. -- The suspect in a weekend shooting in Beloit was arrested Wednesday in Texas, the city's police department said Thursday.
In an updated news release, the Beloit Police Department said the 28-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested in Killeen, Texas, roughly 75 miles north of Austin.
The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Colley Road just after 8:45 p.m. Sunday. The victim, a 28-year-old man, suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
Police said the suspect will be extradited back to Wisconsin to face a tentative charge of attempted homicide.
News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.