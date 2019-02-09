News

Suspect in attack on UW-Madison student previously convicted of crime on UW-Whitewater campus

DA: He was 'given so many chances'

By:

Posted: Feb 08, 2019 06:55 PM CST

Updated: Feb 08, 2019 09:51 PM CST

Looking into past of student's alleged attacker
#renderStoryBody()
#renderFooter()
#renderPaginationJs()

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration