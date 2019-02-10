Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Milwaukee officer

MILWAUKEE - Authorities say a Milwaukee man charged with killing a police officer who was trying to serve a search warrant told investigators he didn't know it was police who were trying to break down his door.

Twenty-six-year-old Jordan P. Fricke was charged Sunday with first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in the fatal shooting Wednesday of 35-year-old Officer Matthew Rittner.

Rittner was part of a tactical enforcement unit and was using a battering ram to knock down Fricke's kitchen door. One officer yelled "police," and almost immediately, four shots were fired through the opening in the door from inside of the home. Rittner died of a gunshot wound to his chest.

According to the criminal complaint, Fricke told investigators he thought he heard the people hammering on his door yell "police" but he didn't think it was actually the police trying to break into his home.

