Suspect at large, multiple schools on lockdown following shooting on city bus

Courtesy Andrea Stilwell

MONONA, Wis. - Multiple schools in the Monona area are on lockdown because of an incident on a city bus near the schools, officials say.

A Madison police official said they received a call at 3:57 p.m. for someone shot on a bus at Pflaum Road and Monona Drive. A suspect is at large and one person has been transported to the hospital, Lt. Jamar Gary said.

La Follette High School, Sennett Middle School and Monona Grove High Schools are all on lockdown in response.

Monona Grove Superintendent Daniel Olson confirmed the high school was on lockdown and said they were gathering more information. Communications Director for the Monona Grove School District Katy Burnes Kaiser told News 3 that the school resource officer for the high school told the principal Wednesday to put the school into lockdown and they followed that direction.

Students and staff who are in the building will remain there until the lockdown is lifted, Kaiser said. Because the incident began after school hours, the school is not full.

Kaiser said she did not believe there was a threat inside the high school.

A spokeswoman for the Madison Metropolitan School District said they were keeping La Follette and Sennett on lockdown as a precaution while police follow up on the situation.

"Because the situation happened after school, our school buildings have a small number of students in them now," said spokeswoman Rachel Strauch-Nelson. "We'll continue to work closely with police to monitor the situation and update our students and families."

Stay tuned to News 3 and Channel3000.com for more on this developing story.