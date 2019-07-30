Suspect arrested after repeatedly punching, kicking elderly man in 'random attack,' police say

MADISON, Wis. - An elderly man and a good Samaritan were repeatedly attacked Sunday afternoon on Madison's near east side, according to Madison police.

A 72-year-old man was punched and kicked multiple times during a "random attack" in the 1000 block of Williamson Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to an incident report from Madison Police Department spokesperson Joel Despain.

The victim told police he was talking with a friend when an "arrogantly drunk" man sat down between them. They ended up on the ground when someone passing by yelled for the assault to stop, according to Despain.

The suspect then punched the 34-year-old good Samaritan multiple times, police said.

The suspect, 50-year-old Ernest W. Holley, was found in a nearby park and was arrested for aggravated battery of an elderly person, battery and bail jumping.

Neither the 72-year-old nor 34-year-old victim were seriously hurt, according to the report.

