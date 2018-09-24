Survey shows students, staff support tobacco-free UW-Madison campus

MADISON, Wis. - A majority of University of Wisconsin-Madison students, faculty and staff members are in support of the campus going entirely tobacco-free, according to a recent survey.

Tobacco-free would mean the use of cigarettes, all tobacco products, including chew and little cigars, and vaping products would not be allowed on campus, officials said.

A survey conducted in October 2017 by the Tobacco-Free Columbia-Dane County Coalition, in partnership with Public Health Madison and Dane County and the UW-Madison SPARK group, found that of the 7,235 students to respond, 81 percent supported the campus going tobacco-free, according to the release. Eighty-five percent of the 1,779 faculty and academic staff respondents and 77 percent of the 682 university staff respondents showed support.

Other survey results:

Two-thirds of tobacco users either support or are neutral toward a tobacco-free campus

33 percent of students that use e-cigarettes started using after arriving on campus

3 of every 4 respondents reported being exposed to secondhand smoke on campus at least sometimes

“Nicotine can change the structure of a still-developing young adult brain, making it more susceptible to other addicting behaviors,” UW-SPARK President Marina Caliendo said. “Our campus organization is dedicated to educating the UW-Madison campus about the harmful effects of tobacco use, including vaping. Ultimately, we envision a tobacco-free UW-Madison where no one is exposed to secondhand smoke or vapor, and all students can enjoy a healthier environment.”

Minnesota, Ohio State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State and Marquette University all have tobacco-free policies, according to the release.