Hamburger patties at Jenifer Street Market on July 4, 2023. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. -- The cost of the average Fourth of July cookout in Wisconsin has dropped by about 4% since last year, according to the latest Wisconsin Farm Bureau Marketbasket survey.

The survey calculates total cost for 12 summer cookout food items, bought to feed 10 people. While the cost would vary from store to store, the average comes to $66.72, according to the survey.