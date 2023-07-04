MADISON, Wis. -- The cost of the average Fourth of July cookout in Wisconsin has dropped by about 4% since last year, according to the latest Wisconsin Farm Bureau Marketbasket survey.
The survey calculates total cost for 12 summer cookout food items, bought to feed 10 people. While the cost would vary from store to store, the average comes to $66.72, according to the survey.
The price fluctuations come after the survey registered an all-time high in 2022 as the pandemic drove supply chain issues and inflation, which contributed to a surge in grocery prices.
A lot of that comes down to the price of meat, Jenifer Street Market meat manager Justin Strassman explained. Chicken prices in particular have come down over the past year; in the last month or so, however, the cost of beef has started to rise again.
"I think right now it's hit its plateau of where it's gonna be," Strassman noted.
Strassman knows what he's talking about. A butcher for 21 years--13 of those spent at Jenifer Street Market--Strassman says his is a lost art.
"Walmart, for example, they don't have anybody who cuts anything in store. It's all done in a factory," he said.
The store's co-owner David McKenzie, who recently took over the store with his brother after his parents' retirement, agrees.
"Last year, it was pretty unprecedented times coming off the pandemic, supply shortages, so prices were pretty astronomical," McKenzie said. "So it makes sense that stuff has corrected a little bit."
The statewide survey found Wisconsin's cookout average of $66.72 this year comes in just behind the national average at $67.73.
While prices are stabilizing after the pandemic's upending, 2023 still remains the second highest total since the survey started.
“It is important to remember prices seen in the grocery store are not a windfall for farmers. Just like those they are growing food for, farmers feel price-point pain, as well,” WFBF’s Director of Media Relations and Outreach Cassie Sonnentag said in a press release.
“Farmers are price takers, not price makers, and the high costs of inputs such as fuel and fertilizer continue to affect farmers’ bottom dollar.”
The survey was conducted by collecting the prices of 12 food items in 19 communities across Wisconsin in June.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.