Survey: Educators believe more resources needed to tackle teen e-cigarette use

A recent study shows Madison education professionals believe more resources are needed to tackle the growing popularity of e-cigarettes among teenagers.

In May, Public Health Madison and Dane County circulated a survey to local middle and high school principals and school staff asking about the popularity of e-cigarettes and steps being taken to address them. According to a release, results show half of all schools have no formal training to deal with e-cigarette use while 60 percent of said they had confiscated at least one e-cigarette from students.

All respondents said they would like to see additional resources in schools to help tackle the problem.

According to the 2018 Dane County Youth Assessment, 1 in 5 high school students are current e-cigarette users. This follows a national trend of e-cigarettes increasing in popularity as traditional cigarettes use among teens has declined.

JUUL, the most popular e-cigarette brand among teens, is small and resembles a flash drive at first glance, making it easy to conceal from parents and teachers. In addition, e-cigarettes can deliver greater doses of addictive nicotine and long-term health effects remain unclear.

Nina Gregerson, health education coordinator for Public Health Madison & Dane County said in the release that due to their inconspicuousness, many minors use e-cigarettes throughout the day in class and in restrooms at school.

“These products are so inconspicuous that we’re doing all we can to educate school staff about them. We’re hopeful that schools will take steps to educate themselves, students and parents about the dangers of e-cigarettes and JUUL," Gregerson said.

