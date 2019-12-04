LIVE NOW

Surprised with fries: Middleton's police chief honored by colleagues during final staff meeting

Posted: Dec 04, 2019 03:08 PM CST

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 03:08 PM CST

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The Middleton Police Department surprised its police chief with french fries during a staff meeting. 

Wednesday was Chief Charles Foulke's last staff meeting before he retires next Friday. 

Turns out, he is a fan of french fires, according to a Facebook post by the department. 

So as parting gift, a dispatch supervisor surprised Foulke and the staff with fresh-made fries.

Photos of the meeting were shared on social media.

Foulke has served the city of Middleton for 33 years. He started as an intern for the department during the summer of 1980.

He was honored this past year with a Hometown Hero Award from the state assembly for his service.

 

