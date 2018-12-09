Sunshine Place, resource center integral in Sun Prairie explosion response, expanding

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Nearly half a year after the Sun Prairie explosion that displaced dozens of families, a nonprofit group that helped residents pick up the pieces is doing some building of its own.

The community resource center Sunshine Place, which offers a food pantry and other resources, is expanding to meet increasing needs in the community.

It can take a tragedy like the explosion to bring the importance of a group like Sunshine Place to light.

"Oh, this place helped out a lot!” resident Rebekah Burford said.

Now that the dust has settled a bit, Sunshine Place continues to provide necessities to Sun Prairie families like Burford's.

"Besides helping us with food, it helps us with a sense of security, well-being and other things,” Burford said. “It's a great facility."

Sunshine Place executive director Joanna Cervantes helps families build a better life.

"I have a really rewarding job,” Cervantes said. “This is our home."

But she said that home needs some changes itself.

"We're really confined for space,” Cervantes said. "Within two weeks, we served 207 families. As you can imagine, having nine parking spaces is not sufficient."

She also said that after the explosion, they had to turn down furniture donations due to lack of space, and the everyday needs of the growing community are increasing, as well.

"We're serving thousands of people a year in our community,” said Kevin Florek, Sunshine Place board president. “The need for food continues to grow greatly."

Sometimes to build things up, you have to first tear them down. On Saturday morning, the demolition of a house next to the center began to make way for a pantry expansion and a new parking lot with 37 spaces.

In a full crowd, you could spot anyone from Gov.-elect Tony Evers to children excited to see things knocked down.

“It was amazing,” Cervantes said. “I think that was the greatest highlight, seeing how happy they are."

It goes to show that sometimes, all it takes to show what a place means to the community is a celebration.

"It's nice to see Sun Prairie residents getting involved, not just in the being served part, but they're part of that rebuilding,” Cervantes said. “We're doing this collectively with the community."

"This place deserves to grow,” Burford said. “It's just been such a great resource for us."

