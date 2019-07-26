Sunflower Days sparks controversy over admittance fee

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. - Sunflower Days is back after taking a year off, and this year the Town of Middleton is running the event with some changes that the original owners don't agree with.

Dave Zoerb, Pope family spokesperson, says the family sold the land to the Town of Middleton with the agreement that the land would remain open and free to the public. He says the family is not happy with the way the town is running the event.

"We're not opposed to Sunflower Days, but how they set it up, it's running like a county fair, and it's not the kind of environment we wanted to see created here for the users of the facility," Zoerb said.

Zoerb says the family has not decided if they will take legal action against the town.

Those who want to go to Sunflower Days in Middleton need to purchase a $4 ticket, which covers admittance and shuttle rides. The family who sold the farm to the town years ago said it goes against their wishes to keep the park free and open to the public. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/iPVeKHdfJp — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) July 26, 2019

The Town of Middleton Administrator Greg DiMiceli says they wanted to keep the event running but it needed more organization due to popularity.

"They had roughly 90,000 people show up and there were a lot of safety concerns regarding how that was all operating," DiMiceli said about the event in past years.

Middleton took over the event and hired an outside company for shuttle and security services. There is no parking available at or around the Pope Farm Conservancy. Visitors can park in designated off-site locations and take shuttles to the park.

DiMiceli says the admittance fee will help pay for the contracted company and shuttles.

"We understand and appreciate their concern," DiMiceli said. "We want to be very respectful to them, but this is a joyous occasion. We want to share the Pope Farm Conservancy with the public, with beyond the Town of Middleton, and this is a way to do that."

Some Sunflower Days visitors say the admittance fee wasn't too much to ask and the shuttle system was effective.

"We didn't have to walk from the road," Sharon Braem said about the shuttles being her favorite part.

