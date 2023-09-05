Madison police said Tuesday that a UW student who was attacked downtown early Sunday morning was physically and sexually assaulted.

MADISON, Wis. --  Just after 3:15 Sunday morning, a University of Wisconsin-Madison student was attacked between West Wilson and Bedford streets. Madison police have confirmed the women in her twenties was physically and sexually assaulted. 

The attack is raising questions among people about a possible increase in sexual violence in the Madison community. The Sexual Violence Resource Center, formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center, says there is no indication of an increase but wants victims to be reminded of where they can go for help. Direct Services Supervision Manager, Tierney Twing tells News 3 Now that unfortunately, many victims continue to feel victimized long after their attack. 