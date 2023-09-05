MADISON, Wis. -- Just after 3:15 Sunday morning, a University of Wisconsin-Madison student was attacked between West Wilson and Bedford streets. Madison police have confirmed the women in her twenties was physically and sexually assaulted.
The attack is raising questions among people about a possible increase in sexual violence in the Madison community. The Sexual Violence Resource Center, formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center, says there is no indication of an increase but wants victims to be reminded of where they can go for help. Direct Services Supervision Manager, Tierney Twing tells News 3 Now that unfortunately, many victims continue to feel victimized long after their attack.
"It can be five years later, it can be ten years later, it can be right after the incident," Twing said. "Sometimes people come in and they're like, 'Hey, something happened when I lived in a different country and it was ten years ago and now I'm ready to talk about it.'"
Twing says knowing that the healing process can take a long time and that the center strives to serve Madison area victims as best they can. The center utilizes 24-hour phone lines for victims to talk through what happened to them. They say it's always important to reach you to have a voice and advocate no matter how long it takes.
"There's no correct way, there's no correct option and it really, it depends and changes for each person," Twing said.
Sunday's assault victim was hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to survive. Investigators are asking people who live in the area to share surveillance video that may have captured the attack.