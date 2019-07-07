Sun Prairie YMCA employee arrested for sexual assault of child
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Sun Prairie police said a 19-year-old YMCA employee has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
According to a press release, police have been investigating inappropriate sexual contact between Delmonte Lee and a 5-year-old girl who is a YMCA member.
Police said the girl was in the work out childcare and Lee works as a caretaker.
This is still an active investigation.
