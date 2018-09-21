News

Sun Prairie woman arrested for 2 OWIs in less than 2 hours, deputies say

MADISON, Wis. - A Sun Prairie woman was arrested for two drunken driving charges by the same Dane County Sheriff’s deputy twice in one night, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Shannon M. McCann, 35, of Sun Prairie, was arrested Friday at 12:28 a.m. after a traffic stop at Jacobson and Furey avenues in the town of Blooming Grove, officials said.

McCann was cited for first-offense operating while intoxicated and released to a responsible party, according to the release.

The same deputy saw McCann driving the same vehicle from the earlier traffic stop around 1:55 a.m. and stopped her at North Fair Oaks Avenue and East Washington Avenue, officials said.

McCann was taken to the Dane County Jail and was still testing at more than twice the legal limit on the Intoximeter, according to the release. She was cited for another OWI and booked into jail.

