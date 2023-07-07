SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- The City of Sun Prairie is preparing to mark five years since the devastating explosion that physically and emotionally rocked the community.
On July 10, 2018, construction crews hit a gas line that was improperly marked, causing a gas leak that ultimately led to the massive explosion. Sun Prairie Fire Department Capt. Cory Barr was killed and several other people were injured in the blast.
The city has worked to recover since that devastating night, but has paused every July 10 to remember what happened. That will continue on Monday, when Barr's widow, Abby, will join Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue in multiple events to mark the 5-year anniversary.
Those gatherings include events at Burn Boot Camp at 137 S. Bristol St. from Noon until 2 p.m., where Abby will hold a fundraiser for Spouses of Fallen First Responders; the Sun Prairie Fire Station from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., where Abby and the twin girls she had with Cory will join firefighters in remembering his life; and a gathering at Glass Nickel Pizza at 410 E. Main St. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Cory Barr Memorial on the street in front of the Sun Prairie Fire Department -- since renamed Barr Street -- will also be accessible to the public all day. In 2020, a bronze statue of Barr was unveiled at that site on the July 10 anniversary. Members of the public are encouraged to leave flowers, notes, or other mementos at the memorial.
