Sun Prairie explosion July 10 2018

Photo courtesy of Jude Lindsay

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- The City of Sun Prairie is preparing to mark five years since the devastating explosion that physically and emotionally rocked the community.

On July 10, 2018, construction crews hit a gas line that was improperly marked, causing a gas leak that ultimately led to the massive explosion. Sun Prairie Fire Department Capt. Cory Barr was killed and several other people were injured in the blast.