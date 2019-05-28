Sun Prairie to install bronze statue honoring Capt. Cory Barr in front of fire station

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A bronze statue honoring fire Capt. Cory Barr will be built in Sun Prairie, after the City Council unanimously approved a resolution last week.

According to a memo from Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison, the statue will depict a firefighter holding Barr's helmet. It will stand in front of the fire station on Bristol Street, just blocks from where a deadly natural gas explosion that killed Barr and leveled several buildings in downtown Sun Prairie in July 2018.

"This location and statue is the desire of Cory’s wife, Abby, and is meant to commemorate Cory’s ultimate sacrifice and to remind us that we may never be complacent and forget that this tragedy could happen, even in Sun Prairie," Garrison said in the memo.

Barr left behind a wife and twin daughters. Garrison wrote, "A City lost a good man and business owner, a department lost a brother, a family lost a husband, a father, a son and a brother, and the world lost a smile."

Documents show the Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue has raised $10,000 to build the statue. On May 21, the City Council unanimously approved an additional $20,000 to build the statue.

Garrison said the cost of the project is estimated at $30,000 and will be at a two-thirds scale of a "normal size person." The statue is estimated to cost $25,000 and it will sit on a pedestal estimated to cost $5,000.

Brodin Studios, a Minnesota-based company specializing in creating awards and sculptures of individuals in law enforcement, will commission the statue, according to Garrison. He included example pictures provided by the company.

Garrison said the statue of the firefighter will be a great way not only to honor Barr's life but of all the first responders involved in the explosion.

"July 10th, 2018 will always be a day of celebration because of the lives that were saved, but it will always remain a tragedy in the hearts of others," Garrison wrote in the memo.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.