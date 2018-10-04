Sun Prairie teachers sing during carpool karaoke

Youtube

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A group of teachers from Eastside Elementary School joined together in the first-ever Eastside Carpool Karaoke.

Teachers Mr. Steve and Zach Van Hout started by singing a couple of songs created for Eastside students with positive messaging.

The songs they chose ranged from ones about haircuts to ones about remembering to write your name at the top of your papers.

Later in the video, two more teachers from Eastside joined the crew and sang more songs. The group also wrote a couple of parody songs using the music to "Finesse" by Bruno Mars, "In My Feelings" by Drake and "I Like It" by Cardi B.