Sun Prairie teachers sing during carpool karaoke
Sun Prairie teachers celebrate with karaoke
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A group of teachers from Eastside Elementary School joined together in the first-ever Eastside Carpool Karaoke.
Teachers Mr. Steve and Zach Van Hout started by singing a couple of songs created for Eastside students with positive messaging.
The songs they chose ranged from ones about haircuts to ones about remembering to write your name at the top of your papers.
Later in the video, two more teachers from Eastside joined the crew and sang more songs. The group also wrote a couple of parody songs using the music to "Finesse" by Bruno Mars, "In My Feelings" by Drake and "I Like It" by Cardi B.
Local And Regional News
- Places to watch Brewers playoff games in Madison area
- Man attacked, beaten in Madison library bathroom, police say
- Large fight involving pepper spray leads to several arrests, police say
- UW police teach students to run, hide, and fight during active shooting training
- Flamingos coming to Bascom Hill
- Wisconsin man gets his belongings back nearly 4 months after moving company held them hostage