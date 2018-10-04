News

Sun Prairie teachers sing during carpool karaoke

Sun Prairie teachers celebrate with karaoke

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 09:37 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 09:37 AM CDT

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A group of teachers from Eastside Elementary School joined together in the first-ever Eastside Carpool Karaoke.

Teachers Mr. Steve and Zach Van Hout started by singing a couple of songs created for Eastside students with positive messaging.

The songs they chose ranged from ones about haircuts to ones about remembering to write your name at the top of your papers.

Later in the video, two more teachers from Eastside joined the crew and sang more songs. The group also wrote a couple of parody songs using the music to "Finesse" by Bruno Mars, "In My Feelings" by Drake and "I Like It" by Cardi B.

 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration