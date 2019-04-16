Sun Prairie students visiting Paris witness Notre Dame fire

Facebook: Jenny Jo A mother says her 14-year-old daughter was touring Notre Dame on a Sun Prairie Area School District trip the day before a fire that caused massive damage to the cathedral (left). She says her daughter sent a photo of the smoke Monday (right).

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A spokesperson with the Sun Prairie Area School District confirms to News 3 Now that a group of students are visiting Paris and witnessed the fire at Notre Dame.

A massive blaze at the iconic French cathedral in Paris broke out Monday.

The group of Sun Prairie students had visited Notre Dame a day before the fire. Jennifer Jo, a Sun Prairie mother, sent us a photo she says her 14-year-old daughter snapped Monday showing smoke from afar.

A district spokesperson tells News 3 Now all of the students are safe.

The medieval cathedral was completed in the 13th century. The spire atop the iconic Notre Dame collapsed and the historic roof structure was destroyed by the flames. Firefighters were able to save the facade and towers.

