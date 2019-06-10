Sun Prairie students helped build Habitat for Humanity home

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Students in Sun Prairie helped build a home in Vandenburg Heights in the first-ever partnership between the Sun Prairie Area School District and Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.

According to a release, construction started on the home on 1108 Chicory Way last winter. There was only a poured foundation, and the rest of the home was built by students with the help of high school teacher Justin Zander.

"Sun Prairie Area School District does a great job preparing students," said Habitat CEO Valerie Renk. "For students interested in the trades, turning a Habitat build site into a classroom is another opportunity to provide hands-on experience and vocational training along with practical application of critical academic skills."

The home is for Amber and her four children.

"Not only will my children have a home to grow up in, but I will finally have a home," Amber said. "We are so fortunate to have this opportunity to come together and partner with Habitat to make this life-long dream into a reality."

The home will be dedicated Monday, along with another nearby home on Chicory Way.

