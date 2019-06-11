Sun Prairie students dedicate Habitat for Humanity home to family

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Sun Prairie High School students dedicated a home in Vandenburg Heights today that was built by their construction class this year.

The home was built entirely by the students and their teacher, Justin Zander. They started construction with only a poured foundation.

Zander said among the vocational skills, the students also learn dedication and teamwork.

"When we are putting the roofs on these [houses], the kids learn that you have to work together when you are working with 30-foot trusses," Zander said. "You can't just throw it up there by yourself and hold it in place by yourself and pin it in. So, they learn to work with a group."

This project was the first home built from the partnership between the Sun Prairie Area School District and Habitat for Humanity.

"For students interested in the trades, turning a Habitat build site into a classroom is another opportunity to provide hands-on experience and vocational training along with the practical application of critical academic skills," Habitat CEO Valerie Renk said.

Amber Bybee will live in the home with her four children. She said she is excited for her children to grow up in a stable home.

Two @Habitat_org homes will be dedicated to two different families today. Amber’s new home was built by Sun Prairie students. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/uVMpKp8X4s — Gabriella Bachara (@gabriellabachar) June 10, 2019

"Not only will my children have a home to grow up in, but I will finally have a home," Bybee said. "We are so fortunate to have this opportunity to come together and partner with Habitat to make this life-long dream into a reality."

Bybee completed hours of sweat equity and will pay a monthly mortgage.

