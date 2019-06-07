Sun Prairie Schools announces new task force on bullying after multiple fights in one day

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - The Sun Prairie School District is launching a new task force on bullying this summer following multiple fights at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School on Wednesday.

One of the fights was captured on a cellphone, and the video was published on Facebook later in the day, showing two girls exchanging punches in the cafeteria.

After 2 fights @ Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School yesterday, @sunprairiek12 announced a new task force on bullying that starts this summer. In an email to parents, the district said they will examine current practices and make recommendations for future decisions. #News3Now — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) June 6, 2019

The mother of one of the girls said it’s not the first time she’s seen bullying at her daughter’s school.

“There's just so many,” said mother Chris Wayland. “A lot of it's been with this same girl, and they just threaten each other, ‘I'm going to beat you,’ ... and they go back and forth on that social media all the time.”

She said previous conversations with the principal here have seemed to go nowhere, something other parents across the district have expressed frustration with before.

“I know that whenever other parents and myself have gone in the past they've been told, ‘We're on top of it. We'll take care of it. No problem. Safety is our number one priority,’" Wayland said. "But then things like this continue to happen.”

The district has said before that the need to keep student information secure has made it seem like they aren't doing anything.

Now it’s trying a new approach.

In an email to parents Wednesday, the district superintendent and board president said students who fight at school will be brought to the board for consideration of expulsion. It noted this last school year has brought the most expulsions in the district since 2012.

The district also announced the start of a task force on bullying this summer that will look at current practices and make a recommendation to the board for future decisions. It will have students, parents, teachers and administrators, people from the city, clergy and police officers.

The email to parents said the work needs to come from the community as a whole too.

“Safety has to be a team effort,” the email said. “The majority of our expulsions have stemmed from conflicts that originated in the community. Therefore, strong support from our whole community is needed in our next steps.”

For Wayland, who said she has considered just homeschooling her child, she just wants kids held accountable.

“It’s unfortunate that it's happening even in the elementary schools, happening in the middle schools,” she said. “Up here people know they don't want their children to come to Cardinal Heights because it's violent, and it doesn't seem to be getting any better.”

The Sun Prairie School District and Board of Education did not return requests for comment Thursday.



