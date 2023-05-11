Sun Prairie website

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- The Sun Prairie School District has launched a new website dedicated to addressing the district's response to a March incident in the girl's locker room at Sun Prairie East High School that caused controversy among parents earlier this spring.

District leaders launched the new site just a week after district parents questioned district leadership on their handling of the incident, with some parents saying the district's response came off as "evasive." For their part, the district pointed to their student privacy policy as a driving force behind a lack of details in their messaging.

