SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- The Sun Prairie School District has launched a new website dedicated to addressing the district's response to a March incident in the girl's locker room at Sun Prairie East High School that caused controversy among parents earlier this spring.
District leaders launched the new site just a week after district parents questioned district leadership on their handling of the incident, with some parents saying the district's response came off as "evasive." For their part, the district pointed to their student privacy policy as a driving force behind a lack of details in their messaging.
The website further expands on those privacy policies and the district's process for handling issues involving members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
The district's handling of the situation gained attention in late April when the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sent a letter to the district alleging district administrators failed to notify the districts Title IX coordinator and the girls' parents after a student -- who identifies as transgender -- exposed themself to female students while showering in the girls' locker room.
That letter was later cited in a Fox News article that brought more scrutiny to the district's response.
In a message sent on April 21 by district superintendent Brad Saron and other district leaders, officials said coverage of the incident was "neither an accurate nor complete account of the events that occurred."
Following communications from the district reiterated that accounts like those mentioned in WILL's letter and the Fox News report were incomplete or ill-informed. The district did, however, clarify that it had taken steps -- well before the story surfaced in the media -- to make sure a similar situation doesn't happen again and said the incident "was not in line with our District's practices."
