Sun Prairie restaurant donating 100 percent of sales to Barr family

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Monk's Bar and Grill in Sun Prairie is donating 100 percent of its sales Monday night to the family of fallen firefighter Cory Barr.

Capt. Cory Barr was with the Sun Prairie Fire Department, and died as a result of the explosion that hit downtown earlier this month. A husband and father of two, Barr's death has been met with a large community response.

According to the owner of Monk's, deciding to contribute to the Barr family was made easy by the fact that he could easily empathize with them and their hardship.

"Cory Barr was roughly my age, and he owned a bar restaurant downtown. He had two little girls at home; we have three little girls at home," said Greg Frankov, owner of Monk's in Sun Prairie. "This was natural for us to put this together for the Barr family."

Monk's Bar and Grill in Sun Prairie will be open until 11 p.m. Monday.