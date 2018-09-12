Sun Prairie reminds residents to lock vehicles to prevent thefts

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Sun Prairie police are reminding residents to keep vehicles locked as they continue to receive reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles and thefts of the vehicles themselves, officials said.

“We urge you not to leave your vehicle unlocked at any time,” officials said in the release. “Please make sure to remove any valuables from your vehicles such as keys, money, purses, wallets or electronic goods.”

According to an alert police sent out, they are also hearing reports of similar activity in surrounding communities.

“We urge you to make sure all of your doors and windows are locked at your residence, especially when you are not home,” officials said.

Officials are asking residents to report any suspicious activity at residences or businesses.