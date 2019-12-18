LIVE NOW

Sun Prairie police able to receive calls from Verizon devices after issue resolved

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 05:07 AM CST

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 05:22 AM CST

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - The Sun Prairie Police Department says it and all other departments in the City of Sun Prairie are now able to receive calls from Verizon cell phones after an outage overnight.

It was part of a nationwide outage. Residents were asked to call the Dane County Communications Center instead during the outage, but can resume calling the police and other departments directly.

