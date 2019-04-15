UPDATE: 86-year-old woman found

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - An 86-year-old woman has been found.

On Sunday night, Sun Prairie police asked for the public's help locating the missing woman named Wava.

An update posted at 9:12 p.m. said she was located.

