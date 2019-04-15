UPDATE: 86-year-old woman found
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - An 86-year-old woman has been found.
On Sunday night, Sun Prairie police asked for the public's help locating the missing woman named Wava.
An update posted at 9:12 p.m. said she was located.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- UPDATE: 86-year-old woman found
- 2 found dead in Grand Chute; person taken into custody
- Students vie in state competition for National History Day
- Students say gym teacher had black kids research slave games
- Study: Wisconsin adds clean energy jobs amid national drop
- Man shot several times inside Beloit pub