News

UPDATE: 86-year-old woman found

By:

Posted: Apr 14, 2019 08:55 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 14, 2019 09:21 PM CDT

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - An 86-year-old woman has been found.

On Sunday night, Sun Prairie police asked for the public's help locating the missing woman named Wava. 

An update posted at 9:12 p.m. said she was located. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration