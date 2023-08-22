Madison
August 22, 2023 @ 3:37 am
CREDIT: Sun Prairie Police Department
Digital Producer
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Sun Prairie police are searching for a man in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this year.
Kelan Phillips, 23, is wanted in connection with a May 1 shooting, police said Tuesday. Phillips is 5'9", about 165 pounds and has the word "CHAPO" tattooed above his right eye.
Police said that several warrants have been issued for Phillips' arrest for unrelated incidents. If you see him in public, contact local law enforcement.
Anyone with knowledge of Phillips' whereabouts should contact the Sun Prairie Police Department non-emergency line at 608-837-7336 or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
