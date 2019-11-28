Sun Prairie police say shooting incident led to closure on West Main Street

Logan Reigstad

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Sun Prairie police said a shooting incident is what led to the closure on West Main Street Wednesday night.

A news release from the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers at West Main Street and O'Keefe Avenue heard shots fired at about 6:10 p.m.

Officials determined that occupants inside a vehicle shot at a second vehicle, with both of them driving on West Main Street, according to the release.

Police have been unable to find either vehicle or any vehicle that was struck by bullets. No one has reported any injury from the incident.

The road was closed for about an hour while officials were investigating. Anyone who saw the incident has been asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department at 608-837-7336.

