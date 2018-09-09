Sun Prairie police respond to fight early Sunday morning
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Sun Prairie police said they responded to a report of a fight early Sunday morning on the 200 block of South Bird Street.
Officers responded at 9:22 a.m., according to a news release. The Dane County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.
Several people have been contacted and/or are in custody, according to police.
Officials said it is an active incident, but that there is no danger to the public.
Local And Regional News
- Teen in jail after threatening METRO bus driver, Madison officers
- Ex-Wisconsin DOT secretary criticizes Walker over roads
- Sun Prairie police respond to fight early Sunday morning
- Wisconsin man killed, woman hurt in motorcycle-tractor crash
- Sexual assault reported near Elver Park, police say
- Eau Claire School District looks for new revenue sources