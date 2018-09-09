News

Sun Prairie police respond to fight early Sunday morning

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 01:51 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 01:51 PM CDT

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Sun Prairie police said they responded to a report of a fight early Sunday morning on the 200 block of South Bird Street. 

Officers responded at 9:22 a.m., according to a news release. The Dane County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.

Several people have been contacted and/or are in custody, according to police. 

Officials said it is an active incident, but that there is no danger to the public. 

