Sun Prairie police looking for man who beat, stomped on person at BP station

Sun Prairie PD

Sun Prairie PD

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - The Sun Prairie Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who knocked a man unconscious and proceeded to kick him in the head outside the BP Express Gas Station at 1705 W. Main St. last Sunday afternoon.

In a press release, officials said the two got into a verbal argument in front of the station on July 21. The argument became physical and the suspect hit the victim in the head.

The victim then fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

Police said that's when the suspect stomped on the victim's head multiple times while he was on the ground.

The suspect then left the scene on a hover board.

Sun Prairie EMS took the victim to a hospital, and he has been released.

Sun Prairie police is asking that anyone who witnessed the incident or knows the identity of the suspect call the Sun Prairie Police Department or the Sun Prairie Police Anonymous Tip Line.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.