SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Sun Prairie police are now investigating a shooting that they said left a 15-year-old boy injured Tuesday.

Madison police notified Sun Prairie police of the shooting after the boy was dropped off at UW Health East Madison with gunshot wounds.