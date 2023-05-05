Madison
Sun Prairie police are now investigating a shooting that they said left a 15-year-old boy injured Tuesday.
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Sun Prairie police are now investigating a shooting that they said left a 15-year-old boy injured Tuesday.
Madison police notified Sun Prairie police of the shooting after the boy was dropped off at UW Health East Madison with gunshot wounds.
Sun Prairie police said the shooting is believed to have occurred in the 900 block of Aspen Place and was an isolated incident.
The boy is in stable condition and there is no ongoing threat to the community, police said Friday. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Sun Prairie police at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
