Sun Prairie Police Commission names Michael Steffes new chief of police

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - The Sun Prairie Police Commission announced the hiring of Michael Steffes as Sun Prairie's chef of police on Wednesday.

According to a news release, Steffes was approved Nov. 26 during a special meeting.

The release said Steffes has 25 years of law enforcement experience with Beaver Dam, Rhinelander and Shorewood Hills police departments, as well as current experience as deputy administrator for the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The city received 27 total applications for the position. The release said none of them were women and none of the current police command staff applied.

Steffes will begin at the Sun Prairie Police Department on Dec. 30.

