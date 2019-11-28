Sun Prairie police reopens WB Main Street, investigation still active

Logan Reigstad

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - The Sun Prairie Police Department has reopened WB Main Street after being closed for an active investigation Wednesday night.

According to an updated alert from the Sun Prairie Police Department, WB Main Street at O'Keefe Avenue was closed for roughly 30 minutes. Police said the investigation is still ongoing, however.

Officials did not say how long the investigation will last.

