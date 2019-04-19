Sun Prairie police chief retires after 25 years with department

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Sun Prairie's police chief is retiring after 25 years with the department.

Chief Patrick Anhalt sent an important message to the community Friday afternoon. In it, he thanked his hometown for its support of public safety.

"I leave the City of Sun Prairie thankful," Anhalt wrote. "My career has been filled with many rewarding experiences. I have had the pleasure of working alongside many talented and dedicated colleagues and friends. I am grateful for the community’s recognition of our efforts and trust in our department."

He closed his message by saying he is humbled and proud to retire as a chief of police, adding that he will "forever cherish the memories."

