Students back in school after evacuation for gas leak at Sun Prairie middle school
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Students are back in school after they were briefly evacuated following a call of a natural gas leak at Sun Prairie Upper Heights Middle School on Monday afternoon.
Dispatch said the Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to a call of a natural gas leak at the school at 3:47 p.m.
