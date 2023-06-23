GREEN LAKE, Wis. -- A Sun Prairie man was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison Thursday for his role in a child sex trafficking operation in Green Lake County, the U.S. Attorney's office announced.
Julio Veleta Veleta, 36, was one of seven people sentenced. All seven pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. Veleta Veleta was sentenced to 87 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Prosecutors alleged Veleta Veleta drove a 16-year-old girl between Dane County and Green Lake County multiple times for her to perform commercial sex acts for dairy farm workers between June and November 2019.
The girl eventually began living with one of the workers, 33-year-old Evis Garcia Rivera, and some of the other defendants. Prosecutors alleged the men would "loan" her to other farm workers for her to perform sex acts on them.
Officials said the operation was eventually uncovered by the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office on Thanksgiving 2019 when the girl called 911. Five additional men were prosecuted in Green Lake County in connection with the operation, four of whom pleaded guilty to exposing their genitals to a child.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor Office of the Inspector General, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Security Investigations, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations and the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.