Gavel

Gavel

GREEN LAKE, Wis. -- A Sun Prairie man was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison Thursday for his role in a child sex trafficking operation in Green Lake County, the U.S. Attorney's office announced.

Julio Veleta Veleta, 36, was one of seven people sentenced. All seven pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. Veleta Veleta was sentenced to 87 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.