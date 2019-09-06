Police: Sun Prairie man chases men in vehicle who stole $9,500

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. James Flomo , Thomas Gleplay , Vernell Obey

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. James Flomo , Thomas Gleplay , Vernell Obey

MADISON, Wis. - A Sun Prairie man chased three men in a vehicle who stole $9,500 from him in Madison early Friday morning.

An incident report from Madison police said officials were sent to the 2100 block of East Springs Drive at 12:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a robbery.

Officials said the victim was a 33-year-old Sun Prairie man who said he was held up shortly after midnight in a parking lot.

The man said he had arranged a rendezvous with the men in an attempt to buy marijuana. He claimed one of the men had a gun and threatened to harm or kill him, leading the victim to give up his bag of cash.

The incident report said three men drove off in a rented SUV, and the victim tried to chase them in his minivan, in an attempt to get his money back.

Authorities said all of them drove south on Interstate I-90. The victim stopped chasing the men once his van ran out of gas near Edgerton, they said. Dane County deputies took the victim into custody on tentative charges that were not related to the robbery.

The other three men went northbound on I-90 and were eventually pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol near Wisconsin Dells, authorities said.

Officials said they found several thousand dollars in the SUV. One of the men said the money was not the victim's, but that he and his friends were on a road trip and wanted to use cash instead of credit cards.

Detectives are reviewing both sides of the story. Thomas K. Gleplay, 43, of Madison; Vernell M. Obey, 28, of Denver, CO; and James B. Flomo, 21, of Fargo, ND -- are being tentatively charged with armed robbery.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.