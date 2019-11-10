Sun Prairie man arrested on suspicion of 10th OWI, police say
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Sun Prairie man was arrested Sunday morning after a Sun Prairie Police Department officer received a report of an unconscious person in a car.
Police said Jason Pollock, 41, was in a car at the intersection of West Main Street and Bird Street in Sun Prairie.
According to the release, it was Pollock's 10th arrest for OWI, making it a felony.
Pollock was booked into the Dane County Jail.
