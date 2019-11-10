Programming Notice

Sun Prairie man arrested on suspicion of 10th OWI, police say

Posted: Nov 10, 2019 05:03 PM CST

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 05:03 PM CST

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Sun Prairie man was arrested Sunday morning after a Sun Prairie Police Department officer received a report of an unconscious person in a car. 

Police said Jason Pollock, 41, was in a car at the intersection of West Main Street and Bird Street in Sun Prairie. 

According to the release, it was Pollock's 10th arrest for OWI, making it a felony. 

Pollock was booked into the Dane County Jail. 

