Sun Prairie man arrested on suspicion of 10th OWI, police say

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Sun Prairie man was arrested Sunday morning after a Sun Prairie Police Department officer received a report of an unconscious person in a car.

Police said Jason Pollock, 41, was in a car at the intersection of West Main Street and Bird Street in Sun Prairie.

According to the release, it was Pollock's 10th arrest for OWI, making it a felony.

Pollock was booked into the Dane County Jail.

