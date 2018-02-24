Sun Prairie High wants to end 'demeaning' student ranking tradition

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Administrators at Sun Prairie High School said they are trying to stop a demeaning tradition in its tracks.

They said in past years some students have created March Madness-style brackets in which they rank classmates based on attractiveness.

To avoid the practice this year, Principal Keith Nearby sent an email to parents. The email went out this week explaining that the tradition, which isn't specific to Sun Prairie High, would not be tolerated in school or on social media.

“It’s just not right,' Nearby said. “It's harassing, bullying behavior and it’s not what we want for our students.”

Only on News 3 @6 we talk to SP principal Keith Nearby who calls the student ranking tradition "degrading" and says it won't be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/jKL4QzktKb — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) February 23, 2018

Tricia Buding has put three daughters through the school. Her youngest, Helen-Rose, is a senior. She said she received the email the other night.

“They've always tried to stop it but I think this is the biggest thing they've done,” Buding said. “I did have a conversation with my daughter about this.”

Buding said she told her daughter to take screen grabs of any brackets and to report it.

SP Principal Keith Nerby sent an email to parents saying students taking part in the rankings would receive disciplinary action #news3 pic.twitter.com/18J9OasbEt — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) February 23, 2018

Nearby believes it's those parent-student conversations that will be the key to ending the practice once and for all.

“I think it's just degrading. Hopefully, this proactive email lets them know we aren't going to tolerate it," he said.

If students are caught making brackets, the district says they risk being removed from future school events like graduation. Students will be sent the same email that was sent to parents.