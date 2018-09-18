Sun Prairie High School pool temporarily closed after swimmer reports infection

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - The pool at Sun Prairie High School has been temporarily closed after a swimmer reported an infection, according to officials with the School District.

Officials with the Public Health Madison and Dane County have confirmed a report of a cryptosporidiosis infection in a person that swam in the pool.

People who swam in the pool from Aug. 22 through Tuesday may have been exposed to the infection, which could include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, cramping or fever.

If you are experiencing symptoms associated with the infection, officials recommend consulting with your health care provider for a diagnosis and letting them know about your potential exposure.

Officials with the school district said the chances of exposure to the infection from the pool are "slim," however, the pool will be shocked overnight. The pool will be closed from noon Tuesday through 8 a.m. Wednesday.