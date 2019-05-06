News

Sun Prairie firefighters respond to structure fire

By:

Posted: May 05, 2019 09:32 PM CDT

Updated: May 05, 2019 09:52 PM CDT

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Sun Prairie firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire at an apartment building. 

Dane County Communications told News 3 Now that a call came in around 9:15 p.m. Sunday for a fire inside a building on the 100 block of South Bird Street. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 Now and Channel3000 for the latest updates.

 

 

