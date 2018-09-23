Sun Prairie firefighters climb Lambeau Field stairs to honor 9/11 victims

Photo courtesy of Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Members of the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department climbed the equivalent of 110 floors of stairs at Lambeau Field Field Saturday to honor firefighters who lost their lives responding to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Some firefighters even climbed in full turnout gear and wore memorial badgers featuring a firefighter who died that day.

For Sun Prairie, the climb was particularly bittersweet as the department was given a special memorial badge featuring Capt. Cory Barr, who died responding to a gas leak explosion in July. The department was able to honor Barr prior to the climb, and led the climb as the first team in, according to a Facebook post.

Photo courtesy of Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department

"We can't thank the organizers and participants enough for the support we received today. We are truly grateful," the post said.

The climb, organized by Pierce Manufacturing and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, honors the 343 firefighters who died during the attacks.