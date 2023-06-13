With the closure of SSM Health's ER in Sun Prairie, the city is looking at how to handle a likely increase in EMS calls.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – The upcoming closure of SSM Health’s emergency department in Sun Prairie has the area’s EMS leaders concerned about the impacts to emergency service and looking for solutions to fill the gap.

In a proposal led by Fire and EMS Chief Christopher Garrison, they’re asking the city to allot more than $700,000 for wages to hire seven new paramedics to staff a fourth ambulance.

