SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – The upcoming closure of SSM Health’s emergency department in Sun Prairie has the area’s EMS leaders concerned about the impacts to emergency service and looking for solutions to fill the gap.
In a proposal led by Fire and EMS Chief Christopher Garrison, they’re asking the city to allot more than $700,000 for wages to hire seven new paramedics to staff a fourth ambulance.
“It would’ve been nice to have a little bit better notice because this truly has an adverse effect on all of Sun Prairie’s public safety,” Garrison said, noting he was only alerted to the news less than two months before the expected closure date — one day before the public.
He said of the 4,000 calls they receive annually, about one-third of patients are sent to SSM’s ER in Sun Prairie. Without that location, their transport time will triple, going from nine minutes to 27 as they are pushed to downtown Madison.
“Just think of the patient who just says, 'Oh, I’m going to hop in my car and drive down the street because it’s right there.' That will also change the attitude of calling an ambulance," he added, sharing concerns over a possible larger call volume.
In a statement to News 3 Now, SSM spokesperson Lisa Adams said while they understand the concern the change brings, they have not seen enough patients over the years to justify keeping the location open. She also said many of those that were coming in for treatment were better suited for urgent care, noting SSM Health's urgent care location on the far east side of Madison.
“What they’re doing is a business move and a business decision,” Garrison said.
So, he said to meet the demand of a growing city he’s looking to city leaders for help staffing a fourth ambulance, a plan that was already expected to take effect in the next few years but one he now wants expedited.
To help cover the cost, Garrison‘s proposal looks to reallocate funds saved from the consolidation of the city's fire and EMS departments, which saw several management positions discontinued.
He also wants acquire the funds currently being used to pay part-time paramedics, citing retention issues. He said with the current worker shortage, to find paramedics to fill the jobs, they need to move away from part-time and volunteer positions.
The proposal did get the unanimous approval of Sun Prairie’s Public Safety Committee on Tuesday but still needs to get the go-ahead from city council.
In place of the current emergency department, SSM Health plans to open an ambulatory surgery center that will handle outpatient surgeries and house the operations currently located at Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care facility on Regent Street.
The new facility is expected to open in 2025.
