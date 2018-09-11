Sun Prairie Disaster Relief Fund allocated to residents, businesses, first responders

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A majority of the Sun Prairie Disaster Relief Fund was allocated to impacted residents, businesses and first responders at a meeting Monday night, according to a release.

The Sun Prairie Disaster Relief Committee met on Monday to allocate more than $500,000 that was donated to the fund, officials said. Immediately following the explosion, funds were disbursed to displaced residents for emergency housing and basic needs.

At Monday night’s meeting, the committee allocated $220,000 to assist residents and employees who had been displaced from their residences or places of employment due to the explosion, according to the release. Businesses and property owners were allocated $148,000, and $141,000 went to funding emergency first responders.

Displaced residents and workers received assistance for temporary and long-term housing, lost wages, furniture and household items, organizers said.

The Disaster Relief Committee worked with the United Way of Dane County and The Sunshine Place to review the applications and provide recommendations for funding, according to the release.

Businesses and property owners received funds to help with losses they incurred due to closed businesses, lost inventory and damage to buildings, organizers said. The committee worked with the Sun Prairie Community Development Authority to use specific criteria to fairly evaluate funding requests.

Applications for funding to emergency responders were reviewed by the Sun Prairie Fire Department’s management review team, according to the release. All subsequent donations received by the bank will go to support emergency first responders.

The Disaster Relief Fund will remain open at the Bank of Sun Prairie until the end of the year to receive donations and make disbursements to first responders, officials said.