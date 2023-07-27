featured Sun Prairie crews respond to ammonia leak at chocolate factory Logan Rude Logan Rude Assignment Editor Author twitter Author email Jul 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Sun Prairie crews responded Thursday morning to reports of an ammonia leak at a chocolate factory on the city's south side, dispatchers confirmed to News 3 Now.Dane County dispatchers said the call came in just after 5 a.m. as an ammonia leak at Devon's Chocolates in the 1500 block of Clarmar Drive; the cause wasn't immediately clear.Sun Prairie Fire Department crews were still on scene as of 9:15 a.m. to ventilate a room at the factory.No one was injured during the leak or response, dispatchers said.News 3 Now has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Logan Rude Assignment Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Rude Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 50 Years of Red Shed is 50 years of UW–Madison Jury convicts Green Bay woman of killing, dismembering former boyfriend Dane County board checking for contract violations after SSM Health stops gender-affirming surgeries Renovation of historic Janesville hotel complete Verona native, two other Marines died of carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say Latest News Police asking for more info after several gunshots heard on north side overnight Merrill Community Sharing Garden teaches kids how to eat, cook healthy Trump once condemned the Jan. 6 rioters. Now he's become one of their biggest supporters WATCH: Thursday morning's top news and weather headlines Suspect in Coho Street shooting shot victim because of previous altercation, records allege More News