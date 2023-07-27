Sun Prairie crews respond to ammonia leak

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Sun Prairie crews responded Thursday morning to reports of an ammonia leak at a chocolate factory on the city's south side, dispatchers confirmed to News 3 Now.

Dane County dispatchers said the call came in just after 5 a.m. as an ammonia leak at Devon's Chocolates in the 1500 block of Clarmar Drive; the cause wasn't immediately clear.