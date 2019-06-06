Sun Prairie Area School District will increase meal prices for students

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Sun Prairie Area School District plans to implement increased meal prices starting this fall to all public schools in the district.

Lunch prices will increase by 10 cents per meal and breakfasts will increase by 5 cents. As of now, elementary school students pay $2.75 per lunch, whereas middle schoolers pay $3 and high schoolers pay $3.10. Breakfasts cost $1.30 for all students.

"We just want to be that convenience," said Sun Prairie Area School District nutrition director Kathy Walker. "We want to make sure we're feeding those hungry kids."

The district took initiatives to give students healthier meals, and that meant increasing meal prices. Students in the free and reduced meal program can eat breakfast and lunch at no cost, and this program will not be affected by the price increases.

Two years ago, students in the free and reduced meal program paid 30 cents for lunches and 40 cents for breakfast. The school district decided to take away all meal costs for these students, as it was still too expensive for some families.

"I know a lot of people would say, well 30 cents for lunch and 40 cents for breakfast – that's not very much money, but for people in that income level, that is a lot of money," Walker said.

Walker said the price increase will help the district keep up with food costs while adding new, more nutritional meal options.

She said the district is hoping meals will better reflect the growing cultural diversity among students.

Students can expect new meals like Puerto Rican rice with pigeon peas, Mongolian beef and fish tacos, among others. Walker said these hot lunches, even with the price increases, often cost less than packing a lunch.

Even with the price increases, district officials don't want to make students in the free and reduced meal program pay for meals, as they're worried some students may not be able to afford it.

