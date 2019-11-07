Sun Prairie alders pass free child care service at city meetings under proposed city budget

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Sun Prairie alders have allotted more than $23,000 to provide free child care at city meetings as anin the city's proposed 2020 budget.

The service would be available for anyone who attends city meetings. The Parks and Recreation Department would provide babysitting staff for more than 30 regularly scheduled city council, board and sub-committee meetings, according to the Sun Prairie Star.

The hope is that more parents would get involved with city government.

The idea behind the service was introduced by Alders Theresa Stevens and Emily Lindsey, the Sun Prairie Star reports. Alders initially approved the program on a 5-3 vote.

In the past two weeks, as reported by the Sun Prairie Star, alders have approved more than $930,000 in new initiatives proposed in the 2020 budget draft, with more than half being paid by a tax levy. The proposed budget would increase taxes $53 on an average $260,000 home, according to the Sun Prairie Star.

Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser says he was never involved in the creation of the program nor was it presented to city council as part of the initial budget.

"I am in favor of it. I do have reservations about it once we go into this, and we need to monitor it," Esser said.

He would also like to find a way to add senior care as part of the program.

The city council will discuss the budget at a meeting Nov. 19.

News 3 Now has reached out to the alders who proposed the service and the city's Parks and Recreation Department but have not heard back from them as of Thursday afternoon.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.