Sun Country adds nonstop service to Tampa and Fort Myers from Dane County Regional Airport

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 09:14 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 09:14 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Sun Country Airlines announced that it will launch seasonal, nonstop flights to Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida, from Dane County Regional Airport on Friday.

The Minneapolis-based airline announced in a news release that it launched service to Fort Myers on Friday and will add the Tampa route Saturday .

“Sun Country Airlines will give business and leisure travelers a low-cost option to travel to Florida and provide that same option for Floridians who want to enjoy all that Madison and Dane County have to offer,” said Joe Parisi, Dane County executive in the release.  

These mark the first Sun Country flights that will originate from Madison.

