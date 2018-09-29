Sun Country adds nonstop service to Tampa and Fort Myers from Dane County Regional Airport
MADISON, Wis. - Sun Country Airlines announced that it will launch seasonal, nonstop flights to Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida, from Dane County Regional Airport on Friday.
The Minneapolis-based airline announced in a news release that it launched service to Fort Myers on Friday and will add the Tampa route Saturday .
“Sun Country Airlines will give business and leisure travelers a low-cost option to travel to Florida and provide that same option for Floridians who want to enjoy all that Madison and Dane County have to offer,” said Joe Parisi, Dane County executive in the release.
These mark the first Sun Country flights that will originate from Madison.
Fort Meyers Beach, Sanibel Island, Bonita Springs, and Naples are only a flight away. Non-stop flights from Madison to Fort Myers start TODAY! pic.twitter.com/FrXbmJM99B— MSN Airport (@MSN_Airport) September 28, 2018
